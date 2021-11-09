Morgan Stanley Has $50.74 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.