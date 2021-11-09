Morgan Stanley Has $52.15 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $52,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

