Morgan Stanley Purchases 80,154 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $47,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

