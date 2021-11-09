Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.