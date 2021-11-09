Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,926. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day moving average is $367.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.