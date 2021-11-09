Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,580,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

