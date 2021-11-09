MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
