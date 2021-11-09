MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.