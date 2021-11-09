MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MYTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

