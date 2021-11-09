Nano Market Capitalization Hits $788.59 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $788.59 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00008786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,356.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.55 or 0.07147895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00400101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.60 or 0.01034211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00094146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00405695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.87 or 0.00274468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00221346 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

