Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $856.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NDAQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,224. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

