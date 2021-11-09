National Bank Financial Cuts Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target to $2.00

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Akumin stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 3,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

