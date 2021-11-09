National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.

CNQ opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.19.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold 169,972 shares of company stock worth $7,918,644 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

