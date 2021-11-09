National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.