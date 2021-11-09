National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,866. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

