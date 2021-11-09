National Pension Service Buys 1,527 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Copart were worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,657,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

