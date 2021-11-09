National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of International Paper worth $38,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 118.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

