National Pension Service Has $46.38 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $46,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.