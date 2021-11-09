National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $50,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after purchasing an additional 566,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

PXD opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

