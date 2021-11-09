Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

GASNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 9,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

