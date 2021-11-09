Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Navient by 574.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 1,255,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,214. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.