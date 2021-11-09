NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells $1,944,085.44 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

