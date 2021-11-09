New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.94, but opened at $116.89. New Relic shares last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 105,966 shares.

The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

