New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.94, but opened at $116.89. New Relic shares last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 105,966 shares.
The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
