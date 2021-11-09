Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $18.82

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $17.35. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 26,304 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $368,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

