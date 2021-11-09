NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $337.41 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

