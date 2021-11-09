Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Down 12% on Disappointing Earnings

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.40. 4,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 9,072.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

