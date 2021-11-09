Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 61.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

