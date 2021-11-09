Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,808% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

NXST stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $169.42. 12,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,918. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,757. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

