NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NXGPY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37. NEXT has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7582 dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

