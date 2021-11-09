NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.81 Million

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report sales of $340.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 385,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,230. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

