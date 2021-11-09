NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NFI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

NFI stock opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.14. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 544.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,431.85%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

