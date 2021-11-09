NOIA Network Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

