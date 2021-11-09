Norcros (LON:NXR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON NXR opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £260.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.24. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

