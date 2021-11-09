Norcros (LON:NXR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON NXR opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £260.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.24. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Norcros Company Profile
