Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

NSYS opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

