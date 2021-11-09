Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,726 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24,657.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.62 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

