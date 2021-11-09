Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,031 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20,124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

