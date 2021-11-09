Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $2,840,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

