Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $214.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.