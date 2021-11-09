Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,789 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

