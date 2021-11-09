Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.