Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Berkeley Lights worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

