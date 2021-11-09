Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 245.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 140,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

