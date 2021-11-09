Northern Trust Corp Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

