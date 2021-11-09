Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,543. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

