Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of iStar worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.