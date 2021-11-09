Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,278 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

