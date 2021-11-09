Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $363.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.