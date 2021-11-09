Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Pipe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.