NortonLifeLock’s (NLOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.88 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

