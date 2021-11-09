Novan (NOVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.