NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 5.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of NRG Energy worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,325. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

